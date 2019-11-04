Man charged after violent struggle with emergency personnel

WAREHAM, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who officials say pulled a false fire alarm and fought emergency personnel has been charged with assault and battery.

Theodore Lopes Jr. appeared in Wareham District Court Monday to face charges stemming from his Saturday arrest.

Bail was set at $2,500 for the 35-year-old West Wareham man. He's due back in court Nov. 27.

Fire officials say Lopes maliciously pulled the fire alarm at an apartment complex. He then tried to enter a parked van with small children in it as emergency responders were trying to evaluate him.

Officials say Lopes was able to get into the driver's seat before several firefighters and two paramedics wrestled him to the ground.

Lopes told police he'd pulled the fire alarm and refused officials' orders in order to get away.