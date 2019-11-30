Man charged after fleeing police, fighting trooper

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police say they’ve arrested a man who got into a physical altercation with a trooper after fleeing police.

Police said they arrested 29-year-old Dion Jamar Davis Friday after he fled a traffic stop in St. Mary’s County.

Police said he initially fled troopers in a vehicle and then on foot.

Police said Davis got into a physical altercation with a trooper in which one shot was fired from the trooper’s firearm. Police said no one was injured and the shooting is under investigation.

Davis has been charged with several offenses, including resisting arrest and assault.