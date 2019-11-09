Man arrested in fatal stabbing

WAREHAM, Mass. (AP) — A 65-year-old Massachusetts man has been arrested in the stabbing death of a 33-year-old man.

Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz's office says David Robbins, of Wareham, has been charged with murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in the Wednesday death of Yves Roux Jr., also of Wareham.

Police say the stabbing happened sometime before 5 a.m. along Main Street in Wareham. Officers found Roux bleeding near a vehicle that had sustained damage.

He later died at a Boston hospital.

It's not immediately clear if the men knew each other or what might have prompted the stabbing.

It couldn't be determined if Robbins has a lawyer. He's slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Wareham District Court.