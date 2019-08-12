Man arrested in Tennessee in Louisiana police shooting

KENNER, La. (AP) — A man accused of shooting at a Louisiana police officer during a traffic stop has been arrested in Tennessee after six days on the run.

The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that 20-year-old Hassan Norris was arrested Sunday in a shooting that happened in the New Orleans suburb of Kenner.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office says Norris was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service. He faces one count of attempted first-degree murder and was awaiting extradition to Jefferson Parish.

Police say a Kenner officer attempted to pull over a driver for speeding on Aug. 5. The driver drove away, then jumped out of the car and shot at the pursuing officer before disappearing in a group of apartment complexes.

The officer wasn't injured.