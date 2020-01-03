Man arrested at Denver airport as threatening text reported

DENVER (AP) — A man was arrested at Denver International Airport after a fellow passenger on a flight preparing to depart reported he sent a threatening text message, police said.

Richard Porter, 48, was removed Thursday from the Frontier Airlines flight and arrested for investigation of endangering public transportation, police said. He has not been charged.

Porter allowed officers to look at the text on his phone, but the wording was redacted from a police report.

When the officer pointed out that the text was the reason Porter was being questioned, he noted that Porter seemed to shrug it off.

According to the report, the 20-year-old passenger who alerted the flight crew about Porter said he had talked to her about the safest part of a plane in a crash and how to react in an emergency.

Porter was being held in jail Friday. Court records indicated he would be allowed to be released on a promise to appear at his next court date. No attorney was listed as representing him yet.