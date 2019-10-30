Man arrested after high-speed chase on tribal land near Mesa

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a Scottsdale man wanted on parole violations has been arrested after a high-speed chase on tribal land near Mesa.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the chase began about 7 a.m. Wednesday when a trooper attempted to make a traffic stop on an SUV making unsafe lane changes.

The driver pulled into a shopping center's parking lot and then drove onto city streets at a high rate of speed.

DPS says the vehicle entered the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community and drove off-road and onto farms.

The pursuit ended when the vehicle got stuck in deep sand near a farm's field.

The name of the 31-year-old driver wasn't immediately released.

DPS officials say had probation violation warrants and now is facing a charge of unlawful flight.