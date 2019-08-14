Man already sentenced in Iowa also gets Nebraska prison time

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A man already sentenced to prison for firing at an Iowa sheriff's deputy during a chase has been given Nebraska prison time as well.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 29-year-old William Stanfill III was sentenced Tuesday at the Sarpy County Courthouse in Papillion to 30 to 45 years. He'd pleaded guilty in June to attempted assault of an officer and other crimes. Prosecutors dropped nine other charges in exchange.

Authorities say Stanfill fired at a man who'd chased Stanfill after Stanfill sped through the man's Bellevue neighborhood on April 24 last year. Authorities say Stanfill later wounded a man picking up mail just south of Bellevue and the next day shot at officers looking for Stanfill's car.

Authorities say Stanfill and a woman crashed into a southwest Iowa river later that day while being chased. He was sentenced to 30 years for his Iowa crimes.