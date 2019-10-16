Man accused of stalking Sioux Falls mayor on trial

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The man accused of stalking the Sioux Falls mayor says his arrest was in retaliation for a federal lawsuit he had filed just days earlier.

Christopher Bruce is on trial in Minnehaha County where he's accused of sending a series of threatening emails to Mayor Paul TenHaken between November 2018 and June 2019.

The Argus Leader says Bruce told jurors Tuesday the emails were not threats of violence and instead were attempts to bring concerns about the safety of internet technology to the mayor's his attention.

TenHaken testified that of the hundreds of emails he's received from members of the public since taking office in May 2018, only Bruce's have referenced firearms and his family members, who include his parents in Worthington, Minnesota.

