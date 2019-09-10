Man accused of slitting friend's throat testifies at trial

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — A Big Island man on trial for slitting his friend's throat tells the jury it was self-defense.

Joel Hanalei White is charged with attempted murder. Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Tuesday White doesn't deny slitting Jeremy Nicholas' throat in 2014, but says he was defending himself and his then-girlfriend.

White says he went to Nicholas' house to pick up his girlfriend, who was asleep there. White says they were watching sports car racing for a couple of hours. He says that when he told Nicholas he had to go home, Nicholas became aggressive and punched him.

Nicholas testified last month that his throat was slit from behind while he sat at his computer desk. Nicholas says the attack was unprovoked.

___

Information from: Hawaii Tribune-Herald, http://www.hawaiitribune-herald.com/