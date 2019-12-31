Man accused of killing girlfriend's new love interest

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — A suburban Milwaukee man is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend's new love interest at the victim's Racine County home.

Troy Hoffman is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the Dec. 26 slaying of Chad Bickler in the town of Norway.

The 40-year-old New Berlin man followed his girlfriend to Bickler's house and rammed her car, according to a criminal complaint.

The woman fled on foot after seeing that Hoffman had a gun, the complaint said.

Prosecutors said Hoffman forced his way into Bickler's home, shot him and the family dog, then left the house and fired at his girlfriend nearby, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Hoffman is being held on $750,000 cash bond. He's also charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and mistreatment of animals.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled Jan. 9. His defense attorney did not immediately return a call for comment.