Man accused of firing at FBI, prompting standoff, arrested

LEOLA, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man accused of opening fire on FBI agents and prompting an all-day standoff in the eastern Pennsylvania city of Reading is in custody.

FBI authorities announced Tuesday morning that the 37-year-old man was taken into custody overnight in Leola in neighboring Lancaster County.

Authorities alleged Monday morning that he had opened fire on FBI agents at about midnight Sunday, and they returned fire. No agents were injured and it's unclear whether the suspect was hit, although the Reading Eagle reported that an unidentified acquaintance of his was hospitalized.

The ensuing standoff locked down part of a Reading neighborhood until 6 p.m. Monday. FBI agents in full tactical gear and police searched several properties without finding the suspect. The FBI said in a Twitter post that a $10,000 reward was being offered in the case.

Authorities haven't said why the suspect was originally being sought.