Man accused of assaulting a Pima County sheriff's deputy
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a Pima County Sheriff's deputy, authorities said.
They said 35-year-old Victor Edward Carillo was taken into custody on suspicion of aggravated assault on a police officer.
Officials said deputies responded to reports of a man throwing rocks at passing cars around 7 p.m. Saturday.
Deputies made contact with Carillo and discovered he was armed with a knife.
Sheriff's officials said nobody was injured. Carillo was arrested and booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Center.
It was unclear Sunday if Carillo has a lawyer yet.
