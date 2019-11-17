Maine man critically injured in stabbing

ANSON, Maine (AP) — Law enforcement officials say a Maine man was critically injured in a stabbing in Anson.

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Department said 34-year-old James Andrew Tucci, of Anson, was stabbed in the neck with a utility knife late Saturday.

Police charged 35-year-old Dustyn Everett Merrill with aggravated assault.

Chief Deputy Michael Mitchell told the Morning Sentinel that Tucci was taken by Lifeflight to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

Mitchell said the argument and attack remain under investigation. Merrill remained jailed Sunday evening; it was unclear if he had an attorney.