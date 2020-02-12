Magnolia police chief hurt when officer's gun discharges

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (AP) — The police chief of a south Arkansas city suffered minor injuries Tuesday when he was struck by gunfire when a fellow officer's gun discharged, authorities said.

Magnolia Police Chief Todd Dew was wearing a bullet-resistant vest when the gun discharged, the Banner-News reported.

According to a joint statement released by police and prosecutors, the officers were serving an arrest warrant Tuesday morning on a man who was wanted for absconding from his probation.

The statement said the officer's gun accidentally discharged as the authorities entered a home in Magnolia, about 115 miles (185 kilometers) southwest of Little Rock.

Authorities said Dew suffered minor injuries and was taking to a hospital in Magnolia for observation.