MSU football player pleads guilty in animal cruelty case

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State offensive lineman Michael Story has pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges.

The Clarion Ledger reports court documents show a judge in Oktibbeha County Justice Court on Tuesday gave Story a six-month suspended jail sentence, two years of probation and a $1,000 fine.

Story, a redshirt senior, faced a charge of aggravated animal cruelty to a Great Dane named Kodak, which belonged to a woman he previously dated. The 2018 complaint says Story did not give the dog food or water for three days.

Story was indefinitely suspended immediately following the incident. Hours after his case was cleared, he appeared at football practice wearing a red, non-participant jersey and did core and conditioning work on the sideline.

