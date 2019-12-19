Louisiana teen accused of killing father released on bond

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana judge reduced the bond of a teenager accused of fatally shooting his father during an argument, ordering the defendant to undergo mental health evaluation upon his release.

District Judge Tarvald Smith cut 18-year-old Anthony Templet's $100,000 bond in half on Wednesday. In August, Anthony Templet pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in Burt Templet's death, news outlets reported. He was 17 at the time of the shooting, in which his attorneys say he acted in self-defense.

Defense attorney Jarrett Ambeau argued during the bond hearing that Anthony Templet suffered long-term abuse by his father, and shot the man to avoid being injured by him, news outlets said. Prosecutor Dana Cummings said she acknowledged there are reports of abuse, but disagreed it was a self-defense shooting.

Anthony Templet must live with his stepmother once released from jail, abide by a curfew and undergo mental health evaluation, drug testing and GPS monitoring, Smith ordered. He has another hearing next month.

Anthony Templet is accused of firing multiple shots into his father's face during an argument. He confessed to the shooting in an interview with detectives during which he said his father was the aggressor but later said his father didn't threaten him, according to an arrest report.