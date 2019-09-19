https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/crime/article/Louisiana-man-accused-of-trying-to-murder-14452271.php
Louisiana man accused of trying to murder sheriff's deputy
CAMERON, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man has been arrested after allegedly trying to kill a Cameron Parish sheriff's deputy.
KPLC-TV reports the Cameron Parish Sheriff's Office says a deputy was pursuing 64-year-old Timothy Raffield, of Hackberry, on Wednesday night when the ma crashed his vehicle.
Deputies say Raffield then fired on the deputy with a shotgun.
The deputy was not hurt and Raffield later surrendered.
Raffield was arrested on a charge of attempted murder of a police officer. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
KPLC-TV
