Litchfield Park man gets prison in sexual exploitation case

PHOENIX (AP) — A Litchfield Park man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for sexual exploitation of a minor.

Arizona prosecutors say 37-year-old Alan Dain Rodriguez also was sentenced to lifetime probation and must register as a sex offender.

They say Maricopa County Sheriff's Office investigators identified a Phoenix-area computer in October 1987 that was sharing graphic depictions of child sexual exploitation online.

Investigators were able to trace the computer to Rodriguez's home and executed a search warrant.

Sheriff's detectives interviewed Rodriguez and say he admitted to searching online for child pornography videos, downloading them and then watching them.

Rodriguez pleaded guilty in July to two felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.