List of top 10 stories in West Virginia in 2019

A list of the top 10 stories in West Virginia in 2019 as voted on by Associated Press member broadcasters and newspapers.

1. Federal prosecutors announce in August that an investigation into the deaths of up to 11 patients at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg would be their "top priority."

2. Wheeling-Charleston Roman Catholic Archdiocese Bishop Mark Brennan announced in June that an investigation into former Bishop Michael Bransfield found a “consistent pattern” of sexual innuendo and suggestive comments and actions toward subordinates. It also determined Bransfield misused church funds for his own benefit.

3. Gov. Jim Justice signed an education bill in June that allows for public charter schools.

4. Two former state Supreme Court justices are sentenced in a corruption scheme, while the U.S. Supreme Court declined to take up an appeal in a case involving the derailment of the impeachment process of the court’s justices.

5. Coal operators continue to file for bankruptcy protection, including Ohio-based Murray Energy and West Virginia-based Blackjewel LLC.

6. A West Virginia state trooper is charged with a federal crime in a November 2018 traffic stop near Martinsburg.

7. Justice faces a lawsuit trying to force the governor to live in the state capital.

8. A federal grand jury issues a subpoena for state commerce records related to The Greenbrier resort owned by Justice and the PGA golf tournament held there.

9. West Virginia coal magnate Chris Cline, his 22-year-old daughter and five others aboard a helicopter are killed when it crashed in July near the Bahamas.

10. Justice announces his intentions to seek re-election; Manchin decides against running for governor again.