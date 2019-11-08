Lincoln woman gets jail time, probation in tax case

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln woman who'd settled allegations that she'd cheated customers of her clothing businesses has been given jail time and probation on tax charges.

Lancaster County District Court records say 39-year-old Andrea Christensen was sentenced Thursday to 30 days in jail and two years of probation. Christensen pleaded no contest in August to three counts of attempted income tax evasion, one of attempted sales tax evasion and one of attempted failure to collect and pay income tax. Prosecutors had lowered the charges from felonies in exchange for her pleas.

The tax charges arose from a state investigation into Christensen's now defunct businesses, Pixi Chix and State 51 Wear. In 2016 state attorneys sued her and her companies alleging that she'd violated the Nebraska Consumer Protection Act and Uniform Deceptive Trade Practices Act, among other laws. Christensen and her businesses admitted no wrongdoing but agreed to pay $7,500 in a settlement.