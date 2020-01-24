League nixes hockey jerseys honoring injured officer

WASECA, Minn. (AP) — High school hockey players in Waseca won't be able to wear game jerseys made in honor of a local police officer gravely wounded in the line of duty.

The Minnesota State High School League stepped in and told the coaches the jerseys don’t comply with rules for special recognition or commemorative or memorial patches.

The decision drew criticism on social media.

“You should be ashamed of yourselves,” one tweet read.

The jerseys donated by a Minnesota company are emblazoned with the words “Waseca Police” and Officer Arik Matson’s badge number on the front and his last name above each player’s number on the back, according to the Star Tribune.

Matson was shot in the head earlier this month while responding to a call with three other officers. According to CaringBridge posts, he’s showing signs of recovery.

Although they can't wear the jerseys during games, the players plan to wear them while warming up. And, at the end of the season, the boys and girls hockey teams will auction the jerseys to raise money for the officer’s family.