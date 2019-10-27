Leader of Phoenix-area activists group accused of ID theft

PHOENIX (AP) — The leader of a group of activists against illegal immigration is facing an identity theft charge.

Maricopa County Sheriff's officials say Jennifer Harrison was arrested Thursday by Surprise police and released the next day.

The Arizona Republic reports court documents show Harrison is accused of taking the identity of another by accessing the victim's hotel points.

According to the probable cause statement, Harrison used the victim's name, address and club-reward points to make a hotel reservation in Northern California to attend a music festival.

Harrison told police she's innocent of the charge.

The 42-year-old Harrison is a founder of the right-wing group AZ Patriots.

The group has staged protests at Phoenix-area churches hosting asylum-seeking migrant families released by federal immigration authorities, at the state Capitol and at the U.S.-Mexico border.

___

Information from: The Arizona Republic, http://www.azcentral.com