Lawyers: Hastert trying to take back sexual-abuse admissions

FILE - In this April 27, 2016, file photo, former House Speaker Dennis Hastert leaves the federal courthouse in Chicago. An Illinois judge has determined a former student who was sexually abused by Hastert breached an unwritten $3.5 million hush-money deal with the former U.S. House Speaker by telling family members and a friend about it.

CHICAGO (AP) — A filing in a civil case accuses former House Speaker Dennis Hastert of seeking to retract key admissions he made years ago in his federal criminal case that he'd sexually abused a former high school student.

The filing by lawyers for the accuser cites a 2018 deposition in which Hastert says his legal team crafted the admissions that he molested the then-14-year-old but that he didn't agree with much of it.

A message left Thursday for Hastert's lawyer wasn't returned.

WMAQ-TV reported Wednesday that it found what was supposed to be a sealed filing in the suburban Chicago court where the accuser sued for nearly $2 million in hush money he says Hastert still owes him.

The filing suggests Hastert may have committed perjury and it proposes notifying federal prosecutors.