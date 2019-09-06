Lawsuit: Airline accused white man of trafficking black son

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (AP) — A white North Carolina man says Frontier Airlines staff falsely accused him of sex trafficking his 12-year-old adopted son, who is black.

News outlets report 55-year-old widower Peter DelVecchia is suing the airline and several workers. The lawsuit says DelVecchia and his son were flying to Las Vegas in March when he was hit by a crew member who accused him of trafficking the boy, who was moved to another seat.

It says workers denied the boy's requests to return to his seat, refusing to believe they were family. It says one worker also inappropriately touched the child. DelVecchia's suing for discrimination and false imprisonment.

Frontier sought to dismiss some claims last week, saying DelVecchia wasn't denied services based on discrimination as it fulfilled its obligation to transport the family.