Law enforcement task force tackling violence in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (AP) — A task force involving more than a dozen federal, state and local law enforcement agencies is focused on reducing violent crime in Baltimore.

U.S. Attorney in Maryland Robert Hur on Wednesday officially announced the federally funded group whose focal point is gun- and drug-related crime.

Hur says the group began investigations more than a year ago, but members will soon start working from a shared location, allowing law enforcement to work faster. Representatives of various police departments, federal and state prosecutors, FBI agents and others will work under the same roof.

Hur declined to say how much money the U.S. Department of Justice has awarded the group. He credited the Baltimore Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Strike Force for the recent drug-related indictments of more than 30 people.