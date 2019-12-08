Las Vegas police arrest woman accused of stabbing ex's beau

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say a woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after she allegedly injured her ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend.

Metro Police say the fight occurred Saturday at a southeast Las Vegas Valley home.

The man called 911 about to report the fight, which happened at his girlfriend’s home.

Police say a woman in her 20s got into a fight with the man, who was in a new relationship with her ex-girlfriend.

During the fight, police say the woman choked the man unconscious, stomped on his head and stabbed him with a sharp object similar to a pair of tweezers.

The man in his late 20s was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police haven’t released the victim’s name yet or the woman arrested.