Kosovo charges man returned from Syria with fighting for IS

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo prosecutors have filed terrorism charges against a man suspected of fighting with the Islamic State group in Syria.

A statement Thursday from the prosecutors' office said that, in July 2015, the man identified as A.M. went to neighboring North Macedonia and secured a false passport, then continued to Syria via Greece and Turkey.

He is accused of fighting as an IS member until Kurdish forces arrested him in July 2017.

He was among 110 Kosovo citizens repatriated from Syria in April with the assistance of the United States.

If convicted of terrorist acts, he could face a prison sentence of 10 years or more.

Kosovo authorities say 30 of the country's citizens are still actively supporting terror groups in Syria.