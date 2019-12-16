Kansas man whose granddaughter died bonds out of jail

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man who is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his 4-year-old granddaughter has been released from jail after his bond was reduced.

Timothy Funk Sr., 57, of Silver Lake, was released Friday after his $500,000 bond was reduced to $75,000 by a Shawnee County judge, WIBW-TV reported.

Funk's attorney argued that the death of Brandy Lee Funk, of Beatrice, Nebraska, was the result of carbon monoxide poisoning. The girl died at her grandfather's home in Silver Lake.

A court affidavit in the case says a gas-powered generated was left on overnight in a garage at Funk's home. According to the document, Funk acknowledged he left the generator running in the garage with the door shut.

Early on July 23, Funk woke up and found Brandy and another granddaughter ill. Brandy died at the scene.

Testing found a carbon monoxide level of 65 percent in the girl's blood. The charging document says a 10 percent level is considered lethal.