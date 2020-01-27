Kansas man sentenced in shooting death of 72-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — One of three men charged in the 2017 shooting death of a 72-year-old Independence man at the victim's home, the Jackson County Prosecutors' office announced Monday.

Xavier Otero, 34, of Kansas City, Kansas, was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and four other counts in the Oct. 30, 2017, death of William Domann, The Kansas City Star reported.

Otero was one of three men charged in Domann's death.

He was found dead in his home after being shot several times. Detectives noticed a trail of blood leading from the house into a nearby woods. The Johnson County Crime Lab notified police in November 2017 that the blood samples matched Otero’s DNA profile.

Nathan Hendricks and Onelio Garcia were also charged in Domann’s death. Hendricks was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Garcia is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 6..

Court records said Domann’s girlfriend asked him to hide a Corvette from Hendricks, who had stolen the vehicle and wanted it back. She said Hendricks had threatened to “rough” up Domann.