https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/crime/article/Kansas-City-police-say-woman-shot-to-death-1-14936227.php
Kansas City police say woman shot to death; 1 arrested
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A woman has been shot to death in Kansas City, and another person has been arrested in the case, police said.
Kansas City police said in a news release that officers were called to an area near the Willow Glen apartments around 11 p.m. Friday for reports of shots fired. Arriving officers found a woman on the ground who had been shot. She died at the scene, police said. Her name had not been released by midday Saturday.
Police said a person of interest was taken into custody following the shooting. Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or with information about it to contact police.
Up to a $25,000 reward is being offered for tips leading to a homicide arrest in the case.
View Comments