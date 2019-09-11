Kalispell woman pleads guilty to drug distribution

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A 66-year-old Kalispell woman who was initially charged with murder-for-hire has pleaded guilty to a federal drug distribution charge that carries a longer potential prison sentence.

The Missoulian reports Judith Johanna Cossette pleaded guilty Monday to selling Oxycodone tablets to an undercover agent from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in March. Court records say she told the agent she could provide a steady supply of Oxycodone for the next six months.

Court records say both alleged crimes happened this spring. Prosecutors say the murder-for-hire charge will be dismissed at Cossette's sentencing on Jan. 3. The drug distribution charge carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence, double the sentence for murder-for-hire.

Officials did not disclose whose death she was trying to solicit.

