Jury selection to begin in murder trial with Fitbit evidence

ROCKVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Jury selection is scheduled to begin for the trial of a Connecticut accused of killing his wife, whose Fitbit activity tracker is expected to be a key piece of evidence.

Prosecutors and lawyers for Richard Dabate are set to start interviewing potential jurors Monday in Rockville Superior Court.

Dabate, 43, is charged with murder and other crimes in the Dec. 23, 2015, killing of his wife, Connie Dabate, at their Ellington home while their two young sons were at school.

Richard Dabate has maintained his innocence and told investigators a masked man shot his wife and tied him up before he burned the intruder with a torch.

But police say information on Connie Dabate's Fitbit contradicts Richard Dabate's story, showing she was moving around an hour after he said she was killed.

Tolland State’s Attorney Matthew C. Gedansky said in court recently that he believes Richard Dabate's motive was concern about a potential divorce and alienating family and friends.

Gedansky said Richard Dabate had affairs with two other women, including one who was pregnant when Connie Dabate was killed.

Trent LaLima, a lawyer for Richard Dabate, said evidence of the affairs was “just an attempt to dirty up Mr. Dabate's reputation.”