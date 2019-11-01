Jury finds no criminal wrongdoing in prisoner's death

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A grand jury has found no criminal wrongdoing in the Nebraska prison death of an Iowa man.

The jury conducted a state-required investigation of 36-year-old Brindar Jangir's death in June at the Lincoln Correctional Center. Jangir was charged with murder in connection with the shotgun deaths in Douglas, Nebraska, of Randal and Annette Grimes.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the jury cited neglect of duty by a prison corporal. He signed a logbook saying he had checked Jangir's cell at 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. on June 16, but he hadn't. Jangir's unresponsive body was found just before 2:30 a.m. Authorities say he'd hanged himself with a sheet.

The corporal was disciplined with unpaid days off and has since resigned.

The grand jury says there was no evidence that the neglect of duty caused Jangir's death.

A court document says Randal and Annette Grimes were the parents of a woman Jangir was living with in Sioux City, Iowa, until she moved out March 12. The document says she told officers Jangir threatened to kill her and her parents if she ever left him.

