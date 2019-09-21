Judge cuts prison sentence for woman who suffocated husband

HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) — A judge has reduced the sentence given to a woman who killed her ailing husband by smothering him with a plastic bag and tried to kill her two children the same way.

Jenny Tran was convicted of aggravated manslaughter in 2011 and received a 50-year prison term. But a state appellate court overturned that conviction in June 2018, citing trial-related errors.

Tran accepted a plea bargain last month that called for an 18-year sentence. But a judge on Friday reduced that term to 16 years, saying Tran had expressed regret for the death.

Tran's lawyer says she was overwhelmed by pressure after her husband had a stroke in November 2008. But prosecutors say she killed her husband out of spite because his condition was draining the family's financial resources.