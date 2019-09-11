Iowa woman faces 2nd murder trial in 1992 beating death

MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — A second murder trial has begun for a southeast Iowa woman accused of the 1992 killing of her former boyfriend.

The Muscatine Journal reports the trial began Tuesday in Muscatine for 56-year-old Annette Cahill, who was charged in May 2018 with first-degree murder in the beating death of Corey Lee Wieneke.

Wieneke's body was found in October 1992 on his bedroom floor in rural West Liberty.

The first trial ended in a mistrial in March 2019 when the jury couldn't reach a verdict.

Cahill, of Tipton, has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors allege Cahill killed Wieneke because of his involvement with another woman.

Decades after the killing, prosecutors charged Cahill in part because a woman came forward to investigators to say that as a 9-year-old, she overheard Cahill confess to the killing.

