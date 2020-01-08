https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/crime/article/Investigation-after-burned-bodies-found-in-hop-14959482.php
Investigation after burned bodies found in hop yard
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two burned bodies were found at a hop yard outside of Moxee, Washington.
The Yakima Herald-Republic reports that an employee at the hop yard about 6 miles east of Moxee, found the bodies around 2:15 p.m., Tuesday.
Sheriff office spokesman Casey Schilperoort said the bodies had been burned, and the deaths are considered homicides. He said the circumstances are under investigation.
View Comments