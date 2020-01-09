Inmate imprisoned for assault, weapons counts on the run

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The hunt is on for an inmate who walked away from a low-level corrections center where he was serving up to 10 years for weapons and assault counts — including assault on a police officer.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said Thursday in a news release that Richard Reynolds, 35, walked away from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln on Wednesday after removing an electronic monitoring device from his ankle. Officials said Reynolds was a little more than two years into his six- to 10-year sentence when he escaped. He had been eligible for parole in July and had a tentative release date of June 16, 2022.

The Community Corrections Center is one of two such facilities operated by the state prison system. Inmates housed there are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.