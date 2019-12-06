Indian police fatally shoot 4 suspects in gang-rape case

NEW DELHI (AP) — An Indian police official says four men accused of raping and killing a woman in India's southern city of Hyderabad have been fatally shot by police.

The official says the men were killed Friday after they tried to escape during a visit to the crime scene.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to the media.

The high-profile case has sparked protests across India.