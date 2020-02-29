Illinois man gets 30 years for methamphetamine trafficking

URBANA, Ill. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to serve 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to distributing more than 45 pounds of methamphetamine in East Central Illinois, federal prosecutors announced this week.

Travis Tuggle, a 38-year-old from Mattoon, pleaded guilty in September. U.S. District Judge James E. Shadid sentenced him on Feb. 18.

The office for U.S. Attorney for the Central District of Illinois John Milhiser said Tuggle was at the center of a drug trafficking conspiracy selling methamphetamine in Coles County starting in 2013 and ending in 2016.

According to a statement from Milhiser's office, the methamphetamine was imported from Chicago hidden in spare tires and trap compartments by drug couriers. Prosecutors said it was valued at more than $1 million at one point.

Nine other people have been charged and convicted for their roles in the conspiracy, the statement said.