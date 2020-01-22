Idaho police say son fatally shot mother before killing self

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An adult son in Idaho likely shot and killed his mother before turning the gun on himself, authorities said.

The shooting around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday stemmed from a domestic dispute between Helen Beckwith and Joshua Beckwith at their shared home near Garden Valley, Idaho State Police said.

State troopers believe Joshua Beckwith shot his mother and then shot himself in the Boise County community 52 miles (84 kilometers) north of Boise.

Two other adults and a juvenile in the home at the time of the shooting were able to leave safely, authorities said.

Police are continuing to investigate the events that led up to the shooting, authorities said.