Huawei CFO wishes China well in first remarks since arrest

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — A top executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei is wishing happy birthday to China in her first public remarks on camera since being arrested in Canada.

Meng Wanzhou said outside her Vancouver home Tuesday to Chinese language media that she wishes her mother country a happy birthday on the seventieth anniversary and she wishes it to be "big and strong."

The chief financial officer of Huawei and the daughter of its founder was arrested at Vancouver's airport last Dec. 1 at the request of the U.S. The U.S. is seeking her extradition on fraud charges.

Meng's extradition hearings won't begin until Jan. 20 and she is free on bail while living in a multimillion-dollar mansion.

Beijing detained two Canadians in an apparent attempt to pressure Canada to release Meng.