Hookah lounge closed after patron stabbed nearby

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Providence Board of Licenses has temporarily closed down another city nightspot after a weekend stabbing pending a show case hearing later this week.

The board held an emergency meeting Saturday and closed the Jamra Hookah Lounge after a 19-year-old man was found stabbed in the chest in a nearby parking lot at about 12:15 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities say the victim had been involved in an altercation involving eight to 10 people inside the hookah lounge before the stabbing.

He was taken to the hospital and stabilized.

Police charged 31-year-old Mark Daniel with simple assault and disorderly conduct in connection with the stabbing. It's not clear if he has an attorney.

There have been several instances of violence in or near city nightclubs this summer, including one homicide.