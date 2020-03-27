Honolulu police arrest boyfriend in killing of woman, infant

HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu police arrested a man identified as a victim's boyfriend in connection with the homicide of a 23-year-old woman and a 6-month-old boy.

Authorities arrested the 21-year-old man early Thursday in connection with the deaths in an apartment near Ewa Town Center, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

The victims and the suspect were not immediately identified.

Patrol officers responded to a call of suspicious circumstances at a residence around 11:50 p.m Wednesday, Lt. Deena Thoemmes of the Honolulu Police Department Homicide Detail said.

A witness told police she visited to check on her friend and found the woman and an infant dead inside an apartment at the Sun Rise complex at Hanapouli Circle.

A preliminary investigation indicated the woman had at least one stab wound. The type of injuries the baby boy suffered remains under investigation.

Police issued an all-points bulletin on a suspect’s vehicle. Around the same time, officers from the Wahiawa Police Station responded to a two-vehicle collision on Kunia Road.

Two drivers involved in the crash sustained injuries and were transported to a hospital.

One of the drivers was identified as the suspect in the double-homicide and police arrested him at 3:25 a.m. on suspicion of first-degree murder, Thoemmes said.

Northbound lanes of Kunia Road were closed for eight hours due to the police investigation.