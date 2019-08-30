https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/crime/article/Hong-Kong-pro-democracy-group-says-Joshua-Wong-14400894.php
Hong Kong pro-democracy group says Joshua Wong arrested
HONG KONG (AP) — A pro-democracy group in Hong Kong says well-known activist Joshua Wong has been arrested.
Demosisto posted on its social media accounts that Wong had been pushed into a private car around 7:30 a.m. Friday and was taken to police headquarters. It later said another member, Agnes Chow, had been arrested as well.
Police did not immediately confirm either arrest.
Wong is secretary-general of the group and was one of the student leaders of major pro-democracy demonstrations in 2014.
He was released from prison in June after serving a two-month sentence related to that protest. He has been speaking out regularly in support of the pro-democracy protests that have racked Hong Kong this summer.
