Helena man charged with beating, stabbing man to death

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Court records say a 41-year-old Helena man acknowledged killing a man whose body was found north of Canyon Ferry Reservoir last week.

The Independent Record reports Dewayne William Johnson was charged Wednesday with deliberate homicide or deliberate homicide by accountability for the death of 56-year-old Shane White.

White's body was found on Sept. 18. He had been beaten and stabbed. Court records say Johnson knew information about White's injuries that had not been made public.

Johnson did not enter a plea. His bail was set at $100,000.

Court records say White was last seen Sept. 8 with Johnson and his co-defendant, 32-year-old Serena Kilseimer. She appeared on the same charges Monday and did not enter a plea.

Court officials said they did not have attorneys who could speak on their behalf.

