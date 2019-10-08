Hearing set in appeal by former Delaware death row inmate

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge is holding an evidentiary hearing in an appeal by a former death row inmate who is now serving life in prison.

Tuesday's hearing involves a motion for post-conviction relief filed by Ralph Swan.

Swan and an accomplice, Adam Norcross, both were sentenced to death for the 1996 murder of Kenneth Warren of Kenton. Warren was shot four times in a home invasion robbery.

Swan was resentenced in 2017 to three life terms behind bars after Delaware's Supreme Court declared the state's death penalty law unconstitutional in 2016.

Norcross also has been resentenced to life without probation or parole.