Hawaii deputy and guard will not be prosecuted in shootings

HONOLULU (AP) — Prosecutors in Hawaii have declined to bring charges against a sheriff's deputy and a correctional center guard in separate fatal shootings.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Sunday that officials from two agencies have chosen not to prosecute the deputy and jail guard who each killed unarmed men.

The Hawaii Department of the Attorney General says it found insufficient evidence to prosecute a deputy who killed a homeless man in February during a struggle with the officer at the Capitol rotunda.

A deputy prosecutor says he chose not to prosecute the Oahu Community Correctional Center guard who chased a 47-year-old escaped inmate and shot him in the back in March.

An attorney for the inmate's family says they will sue.

State Department of Public Safety internal investigations into both deaths are continuing.

___

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com