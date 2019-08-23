Gunshot fired at Kentucky State Fair leads to teen's arrest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A teen accused of firing a gunshot at the Kentucky State Fair has been arrested.

News outlets report police announced Friday that a 15-year-old from Louisville has been charged with possession of a handgun by a minor and wanton endangerment. The gunshot, followed by the sound of fireworks, sent people running Saturday night at the fair.

Kentucky State police spokesman Josh Lawson said Tuesday that a shell casing had been found at the fairgrounds. Detectives say gun trace technology linked the casing to the gun it was fired from. Troopers say the same gun was used in a Louisville-area crime earlier this month.

An 18-year-old and a 16-year-old have also been arrested and charged in the state fair incident.

It's unclear whether they had attorneys who could speak for them.