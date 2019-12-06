Greece: Security tight on anniversary of police shooting

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities are closing off main roads and have tightened security in Athens, on the anniversary of the police's fatal shooting of a teenage boy that caused extensive rioting in 2008. Several thousand police officers took up positions around the capital Friday as the first of two protest rallies got underway. Alexandros Grigoropoulos, a 15-year-old boy, was shot dead on Dec. 6, 2008, by a policeman in a central Athens street altercation. The officer jailed for the shooting was released earlier this year after his sentence was reduced on appeal. In previous years many protests marking the anniversary have turned violent.