Girlfriend charged in Minneapolis man's fatal stabbing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police were called twice to a woman's Minneapolis apartment because of her erratic behavior before returning a third time after she allegedly stabbed her live-in boyfriend fatally in the heart, according to charges filed Wednesday.

Zara Case, 35, was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder in the death Saturday of her 39-year-old boyfriend, Joseph "Moochie" McRunnel, at the apartment they shared. Case is being held on $750,000 bail ahead of her first court appearance Thursday. Court records do not list a defense attorney who could comment on her behalf.

Police had been called to the couple's apartment twice that morning because Case was trying to break into another resident's apartment, the Star Tribune reported. The third time police were called, it was to investigate McRunnel's fatal stabbing. He was stabbed int the chest and died at HCMC.

Case told police after the killing that she had recently left substance abuse rehabilitation and was addicted to methamphetamines and alcohol.

When police got the third call just after 6 a.m., Case reportedly was on a street corner screaming that McRunnel had stabbed himself. Officers found McRunnel on the floor in his apartment. He said he didn't know who stabbed him.